UPSC Recruitment 2024 for Specialist Grade 3 and other posts, Apply online from tomorrow at upsc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC Recruitment 2024 notification released on upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Grade III, Assistant Zoologist, and others. The online application process will start tomorrow, January 13 onwards. The candidates can submit applications before February 1. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The last date for printing the application form is February 2.Candidates can check all required information about the recruitment procedure including vacancy break up, how to apply, application fee, and other details below.

UPSC Recruitment 2024: Category-wise vacancy breakup

Assistant Industrial Adviser -1 Post

Scientist-B (Physical Rubber, Plastic and Textile) - 1 Post

Assistant Zoologist - 7 Posts

Specialist Grade III, Assistant Professor - 8 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Sports Medicine) - 3 Posts

Specialist Grade III (Paediatric Surgery)- 3 Posts

Specialist Grade III (Plastic & Reconstructive surgery) - 10 Posts

Specialist Grade III OtoRhino-Laryngology - 11 Posts

Specialist Grade III (Cardiology) - 1 Post

Specialist Grade III (Dermatology) - 9 Posts

Specialist Grade III (General Medicine) - 37 Posts

Specialist Grade III (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) - 30 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'apply online'

Step 3: Click on 'Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for various recruitment posts'

Step 4: It will redirect you to a new page mentioning various posts

Step 5: Click on the post you wish to apply for

Step 6: Fill out the application form carefully

Step 7: Upload documents, make a payment of application fees

Step 8: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

Application fee

Candidates from Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability are exempted from payment of fee and other category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

Eligibility

Candidate should possess a degree or post-graduation degree in the relevant subject. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.