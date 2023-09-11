UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 admit card, reporting time, exam day guidelines for candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 guidelines

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains Examination 2023 from September 15, 2023, onwards. The Commission has already issued the IAS main admit card on its official website-- upsc.gov.in. Along with the hall ticket, the UPSC has also issued the exam day guidelines for candidates.

Aspirants are advised to take out the coloured printout of the admit card in advance to avoid last minute hiccups. The UPSC CSE examination will be held on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24, 2023. The examination will be held in two shift. The first shift will be held in morning from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the afternoon session will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023: Reporting Time

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the UPSC CSE admit card along with a valid photo ID proof. Candidates have to report at the examination hall 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the written exam in each session. The examination hall will close 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam.

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023: Exam Day Guidelines