UPSC CSE 2023 mains exam dates announced, check civil services time table at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE 2023 mains exam dates, UPSC civil services mains exam schedule, UPSC civil services (CSE) mains time table: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam dates for Civil Services (Main) Exam 2023. All those who have qualified in the prelims exam can check the time table on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the commission will conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 from September 15 to 24 at various exam centre. The exam will be held in two shifts - Forenoon Session (9.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon) and Afternoon Session (2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M). The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website in due course of time. The candidates can refer to the below PDF to know subject wise exam schedule.

UPSC CSE 2023 mains exam: How to download time table?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC CSE 2023 mains exam timetable'

It will take you to a PDF where you can check subject wise exam dates

Download and save UPSC CSE 2023 mains exam time table for future reference

UPSC CSE Prelims exam was conducted on 28 May in two shifts - GS I in the forenoon shift (9:30 AM - 11:30 AM ), and CSAT in the afternoon shift (2.30 to 4.30 pm). The results were declared on 12 June. Shortlisted candidates were allowed to submit detailed application form for the mains exam till July 19. Candidates can check the detailed UPSC Civil Service Main 2023 exam timetable in the provided PDF.