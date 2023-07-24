UPPSC PCS main 2023 exam new dates revealed to avoid clash with UPSC civil services exam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPPSC PCS main 2023 exam new dates out on uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS main 2023 exam new dates, UPSC civil services exam dates, UP main exam date 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has revised the exam dates for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (UPPSC PCS) Main Exam 2023 to avoid clash with UPSC civil services exam. The exam was scheduled to be held on September 23, had to be revised the dates as it clashed with the Union Public Service Commission Civil Service Main Exam which is scheduled from September 15 to September 24. In response to this clash, the commisssion has decided to extend the UP PCS 2023 main exam date. Now, the exam is set to take place from September 26 to 29.

The official notice reads, the candidates are informed that the main exam for Combined State Senior Subordinate Services 2023 was scheduled on September 23 but due to a clash with the Union Public Service Commission’s civil service examination scheduled from September 15 to September 24, 2023, it has been postponed and will be held between September 26 to 29."

UPPSC PCS main 2023: When will detailed application form be released?

The commission will soon released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the main exam. Candidates who are eligible to appear in the mains exam will have to fill out the UPPSC 2023 main exam form online. The detailed application form (DAF) is a crucial dossier during the interview process, and candidates are advised to carefully fill out, as a majority of questions in the interview will be based on the information provided by the candidate.

The commission had declared the UPPSC PCS 2023 prelims result online on June 27. This year, the commission has made some changes in the exam pattern of UPPSC PCS. This is for the first time, the main UPPSC PCS exam is being conducted without an optional subject.