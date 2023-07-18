UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply online for various posts at upsc.gov.in, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF released on upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the online application process for recruitment to the various posts including Legal Officer, Scientific Officer (Chemical), Deputy Architect, Scientist 'B' (Ballistics), Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology) and others. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by July 27, 2023. A total of 71 vacancies will be filled up in different departments of the Commission.

(Toxicology) and others. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by July 27, 2023. A total of 71 vacancies will be filled up in different departments of the Commission.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Legal Officer: 2 posts Scientific Officer: 1 post Assistant Director of Mines Safety: 2 posts Director General: 1 post Administrative Officer: 3 posts Deputy Architect: 53 posts Scientist ‘B’: 7 posts Junior Scientific Officer: 2 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Legal Officer: Degree in law.

Scientific Officer: Master's Degree in Chemistry or Microbiology or Degree in Chemical Technology or Degree in Chemical Engineering.

Assistant Director of Mines Safety: Post Graduate Degree in Community Medicine with two years of experience in the field of Occupational Health, preferably in factories or mines.

Director General: Master of Science in Geological Science/Technology Geology/Geology/Integrated Master of Science in Applied Geology or Master of Technology (Geo-Exploration)/Engineering Geology/Marine Geology/Earth Science/Resource Management/Oceanography and Coastal Areas Studies or Master of Science in Petroleum Geosciences course or Master of Science in Geochemistry Administrative Officer

Deputy Architect: Degree in Architecture.

Scientist ‘B’: Masters's degree in Physics or Mathematics or Applied Mathematics or Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics as one of the subjects during all three years of Bachelor of Science from a recognized University.

Junior Scientific Officer: Masters's Degree in Chemistry or Associateship diploma of the Institution of Chemist by examination or Biochemistry or Pharmacology or Pharmacy or Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects during all three years of Bachelor of Science level from a recognized University.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Direct link to apply online

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply?