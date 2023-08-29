UPSC CSE admit card 2023 for mains exam OUT at upsc.gov.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CSE admit card 2023

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2023: The admit card for Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2023 examination has been issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Those who have registered for the UPSC CSE mains exam can download their admit card from the official website upsc.gov.in. To access and download the UPSC CSE Mains admit card, candidates will be required to enter their registration ID or roll number.

It is mandatory for the candidates to carry a valid photo ID card apart from the UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card on the day of the exam. The UPSC CSE Mains exam is to be held on September 15, 2023. Those applicants who have passed the prelims exam are only eligible to appear for the mains exam written exam. UPSC CSE preliminary examination was conducted on May 28 at various exam centres wherein 14,264 qualified for the mains exam.

How to Download UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2023

UPSC aspirants can follow these steps to download the Civil Services mains hall ticket.

First of all go to the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Go to the What's New section and search for the IAS mains admit card link.

Select the 'Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 Admit Card' link and it will redirect you to the new window.

Next, enter your registration number or roll number in the respective sections.

Enter the verification code and click on the "Login" button.

The UPSC CSE admit card will display on the screen.

Verify the details mentioned in the UPSC CSE admit card PDF and download it.

At last take out the printout of UPSC Admit Card 2023 for further use.

Direct Link: UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2023