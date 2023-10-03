UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 out on upsc.gov.in, 6, 908 candidates qualified for interview, check here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 download link available at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of the Combined Defence Services Exam 2, 2023. According to the results, a total of 6908 candidates have qualified for the interview round. The candidates who appeared in the UPSC CDS 2 2023 written exam can download roll number wise CDS 2 result 2023 from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023' flashing on the homepage

A PDF will appear on the screen containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 and save it for future reference

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023: What is the next procedure?

All those who have been shortlisted in the written exam are required to submit the original certificates in support of age (Date of Birth), educational qualifications, NCC (C) (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing) etc. to IHQ of MoD (Army)/Dte Gen of Rtg (Rtg A) CDSE Entry for SSC male candidates and SSC women entry West Block III, R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066.

In case, a candidate selected IMA/SSC first choice candidates and Naval HQ “DMPR” (OI & R Section), as their first choice in the online application, they would have to submit the documents to room No. 204, ‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhawan, New Delhi-110011 in case of Navy first choice candidates and PO3 (A)/Air Headquarters ‘J’ Block, Room No. 17, Opp. Vayu Bhawan, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110004 in case of Air Force first choice candidates by the following dates failing which their candidature will stand cancelled.

The original certificates of the candidates should be submitted not later than 01st July 2024 for IMA & INA, not later than 13th May 2024 for AFA and not later than 1st October 2024 in case of SSC course only.

Candidates who qualified in the written exam and are given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website, joinindianarmy.nic.in to enable them to receive call-up information for an SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023: When will marksheets be allotted?

According to the official notification, UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 mark sheets will be allotted within 15 days following the publication of the final OTA results which will be available for 30 days on the official website.