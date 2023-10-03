AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: 233 vacancies notified for Group C non-faculty posts, apply online from Oct 6

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023:All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Group C non-faculty. Interested candidates can submit applications online from October 6 to 30 at aiimsbhopal.edu.in.
A total of 233 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment process for the post of Social Worker, Office/Stores Attendant, Lower Divison Clerk, Stenographer, Driver, and other posts under the non-faculty category. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, selection, and other details here.
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Social Worker - 2 Posts
- Office/Stores Attendant (Multi Tasking) - 40 Posts
- Lower Division Clerk - 32 Posts
- Stenographer - 34 Posts
- Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 16 Posts
- Junior Warden - 10 Posts
- Dissection Hall Attendants - 8 Posts
- Upper Division Clerk - 2 Posts
- Data Entry Operator Grade - 2 Posts
- Junior Scale Steno (Hindi) - 1 Post
- Security cum fire jamadar - 1 Post
- Storekeeper cum clerk - 85 Posts
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Social Worker - 10+2 from a recognized board and 8 years experience as a Social Worker
- Office/Stores Attendant (Multi Tasking) - 10th Pass or ITI equivalent
- Lower Division Clerk - 12th Class or equivalent qualification
- Stenographer - 12th Class or equivalent qualification
- Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 10th pass
- Junior Warden - Graduate or equivalent.
- Dissection Hall Attendants - 10+2 or equivalent with one year experience in the concerned department or 10th Pass with three years experience in the concerned department.
- Upper Division Clerk - Degree of recognized University or equivalent
- Data Entry Operator Grade - 12th Standard pass or equivalent
- Junior Scale Steno (Hindi) - 12th Class or equivalent qualification
- Security cum fire jamadar - 10 + 2 from a recognised Board
- Storekeeper cum clerk - Graduate
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
- Social Worker - Between 18-35 years
- Office/Stores Attendant (Multi Tasking) -Not exceeding 30 years
- Lower Division Clerk - Between 18-30 years
- Stenographer, Driver (Ordinary Grade) - Between 18-27 years
- Junior Warden - Between 30-45 years
- Dissection Hall Attendants, Upper Division Clerk -Between 21-30 years
- Data Entry Operator Grade -Between 18-27 years
- Junior Scale Steno (Hindi) -Between 21-30 years
- Security cum fire jamadar - Between 18-27 years
- Storekeeper cum clerk - Not exceeding 30 years
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: How to apply
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at aiimsbhopal.edu.in latest by October 30. The link to the online applications will be activated on October 6 at aiimsbhopal.edu.in.
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Registration Fee
- General, OBC, EWS - Rs. 1200/-
- SC, ST, PwBD - Rs. 600/-