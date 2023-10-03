AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: 233 vacancies notified for Group C non-faculty posts, apply online from Oct 6

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Notification released for 233 vacancies

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023:All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Group C non-faculty. Interested candidates can submit applications online from October 6 to 30 at aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

A total of 233 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment process for the post of Social Worker, Office/Stores Attendant, Lower Divison Clerk, Stenographer, Driver, and other posts under the non-faculty category. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, selection, and other details here.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Social Worker - 2 Posts

Office/Stores Attendant (Multi Tasking) - 40 Posts

Lower Division Clerk - 32 Posts

Stenographer - 34 Posts

Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 16 Posts

Junior Warden - 10 Posts

Dissection Hall Attendants - 8 Posts

Upper Division Clerk - 2 Posts

Data Entry Operator Grade - 2 Posts

Junior Scale Steno (Hindi) - 1 Post

Security cum fire jamadar - 1 Post

Storekeeper cum clerk - 85 Posts

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Social Worker - 10+2 from a recognized board and 8 years experience as a Social Worker

Office/Stores Attendant (Multi Tasking) - 10th Pass or ITI equivalent

Lower Division Clerk - 12th Class or equivalent qualification

Stenographer - 12th Class or equivalent qualification

Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 10th pass

Junior Warden - Graduate or equivalent.

Dissection Hall Attendants - 10+2 or equivalent with one year experience in the concerned department or 10th Pass with three years experience in the concerned department.

Upper Division Clerk - Degree of recognized University or equivalent

Data Entry Operator Grade - 12th Standard pass or equivalent

Junior Scale Steno (Hindi) - 12th Class or equivalent qualification

Security cum fire jamadar - 10 + 2 from a recognised Board

Storekeeper cum clerk - Graduate

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Social Worker - Between 18-35 years

Office/Stores Attendant (Multi Tasking) -Not exceeding 30 years

Lower Division Clerk - Between 18-30 years

Stenographer, Driver (Ordinary Grade) - Between 18-27 years

Junior Warden - Between 30-45 years

Dissection Hall Attendants, Upper Division Clerk -Between 21-30 years

Data Entry Operator Grade -Between 18-27 years

Junior Scale Steno (Hindi) -Between 21-30 years

Security cum fire jamadar - Between 18-27 years

Storekeeper cum clerk - Not exceeding 30 years

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at aiimsbhopal.edu.in latest by October 30. The link to the online applications will be activated on October 6 at aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Registration Fee