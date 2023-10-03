Tuesday, October 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: 233 vacancies notified for Group C non-faculty posts, apply online from Oct 6

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: 233 vacancies notified for Group C non-faculty posts, apply online from Oct 6

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Notification has been released for 233 vacancies for various posts. Check vacancies, eligibility, age limit, how to apply, application fee and other details related to the recruitment process.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2023 18:49 IST
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023, AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 notification, aiims jobs 2023, aiims
Image Source : INDIA TV AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Notification released for 233 vacancies

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023:All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Group C non-faculty. Interested candidates can submit applications online from October 6 to 30 at aiimsbhopal.edu.in. 

A total of 233 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment process for the post of Social Worker, Office/Stores Attendant, Lower Divison Clerk, Stenographer, Driver, and other posts under the non-faculty category. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, selection, and other details here. 

ALSO READ | RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Last date tomorrow to apply for 450 vacancies, check exam date, other details

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Social Worker - 2 Posts
  • Office/Stores Attendant (Multi Tasking) - 40 Posts
  • Lower Division Clerk - 32 Posts
  • Stenographer - 34 Posts
  • Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 16 Posts
  • Junior Warden - 10 Posts
  • Dissection Hall Attendants - 8 Posts
  • Upper Division Clerk - 2 Posts
  • Data Entry Operator Grade - 2 Posts
  • Junior Scale Steno (Hindi) - 1 Post
  • Security cum fire jamadar - 1 Post
  • Storekeeper cum clerk - 85 Posts

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • Social Worker - 10+2 from a recognized board and 8 years experience as a Social Worker 
  • Office/Stores Attendant (Multi Tasking) - 10th Pass or ITI equivalent
  • Lower Division Clerk - 12th Class or equivalent qualification 
  • Stenographer - 12th Class or equivalent qualification  
  • Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 10th pass 
  • Junior Warden - Graduate or equivalent.
  • Dissection Hall Attendants - 10+2 or equivalent with one year experience in the concerned department or 10th Pass with three years experience in the concerned department.
  • Upper Division Clerk - Degree of recognized University or equivalent
  • Data Entry Operator Grade -  12th Standard pass or equivalent
  • Junior Scale Steno (Hindi) - 12th Class or equivalent qualification 
  • Security cum fire jamadar - 10 + 2 from a recognised Board  
  • Storekeeper cum clerk - Graduate 

ALSO READ | Income Tax Recruitment 2023 against sports quota, apply online from today at incometaxgujarat.gov.in

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

  • Social Worker - Between 18-35 years
  • Office/Stores Attendant (Multi Tasking) -Not exceeding 30 years
  • Lower Division Clerk - Between 18-30 years
  • Stenographer, Driver (Ordinary Grade) - Between 18-27 years
  • Junior Warden -  Between 30-45 years
  • Dissection Hall Attendants, Upper Division Clerk -Between 21-30 years
  • Data Entry Operator Grade -Between 18-27 years
  • Junior Scale Steno (Hindi) -Between 21-30 years
  • Security cum fire jamadar - Between 18-27 years
  • Storekeeper cum clerk - Not exceeding 30 years

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at aiimsbhopal.edu.in latest by October 30. The link to the online applications will be activated on October 6 at  aiimsbhopal.edu.in. 

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Registration Fee

  • General, OBC, EWS -  Rs. 1200/-
  • SC, ST, PwBD - Rs. 600/-

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News