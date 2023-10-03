RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Last date tomorrow to apply for 450 vacancies, check exam date, other details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 online application window closing tomorrow, October 4.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will close the online application window tomorrow for recruitment to the post of Assistant. Interested candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can do so at the official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in.

A total of 450 vacancies for the post of Assistant will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written exam. The preliminary exam is expected to be held on October 21 and 23 while RBI Assistant main exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on December 2.

ALSO READ | Income Tax Recruitment 2023 against sports quota, apply online from today at incometaxgujarat.gov.in

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates holding a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the aggregate. The candidates belonging to the Ex-Serviceman category should either be graduates or matriculation or its equivalent of the Armed Forces and rendered at least 15 years of defence service.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The age limit of the candidates should be between the age group of 20 and 28 years. The candidate should not born earlier than September 2, 1995, and not later than September 1, 2023, as per the official notification.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 registration'

A new login will appear on the screen

Fill out the application form

Upload the required documents, make an application fee and click on submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

ALSO READ | ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply for paramedical post at esic.gov.in, vacancy details, eligibility criteria

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates from the General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay Rs. 450 as an application fee while this amount for SC/ST/PwBD/EXS category candidates is Rs. 50.