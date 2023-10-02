ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply for paramedical post at esic.gov.in, vacancy details, eligibility criteria

ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for recruitment to various Group C - Paramedical posts across the country. The registrations for ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 commenced on October 1 and will conclude on October 30. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment process through the official website-- esic.gov.in.
ESIC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 1,038 vacancies of Paramedical staff. Candidates can check the details including dates, vacancies, eligibility, selection criteria and more here.
ESIC Notification 2023: Dates
- Registration starts: October 1, 2023
- Registration closes: October 30, 2023
- Correction window closes: October 30, 2023
- Fee payment last date: October 30, 2023
- Last date to print application: November 14
ESIC Vacancy 2023 Details
- Bihar region - 64 posts
- Chandigarh and Punjab region - 29 posts
- Chhattisgarh region - 23 posts
- Delhi NCR region - 275 posts
- Gujarat region - 72 posts
- Himachal Pradesh region - 6 posts
- Jammu & Kashmir region - 9 posts
- Jharkhand region - 17 posts
- Karnataka region - 57 posts
- Kerala region - 12 posts
- Madhya Pradesh region - 13 posts
- Maharashtra region - 71 posts
- North East region - 13 posts
- Odisha region - 28 posts
- Rajasthan region - 125 posts
- Tamil Nadu region - 56 posts
- Telangana region - 70 posts
- Uttar Pradesh region - 44 posts
- Uttarakhand region - 9 posts
- West Bengal region - 42 posts
ESIC Recruitment 2023: Application fee
SC/ST/ PwBDs/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates and Ex-Servicemen categories candidates will have to pay Rs 250. While General/unreserved categories candidates will pay Rs 850.
ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply
- Visit the official website at esic.gov.in
- Go to the 'Recruitments' tab on the homepage
- Click on the application link for 'ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023'
- Complete basic registrations and proceed to fill in the application form
- Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit it
- Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.
Direct Link: ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 Application Form