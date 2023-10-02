Monday, October 02, 2023
     
  4. ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply for paramedical post at esic.gov.in, vacancy details, eligibility criteria

Eligible candidates can apply for the ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 through the official website. Details including dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria and more provided here.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: October 02, 2023 14:05 IST
ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 registration, ESIC Paramedical notification 2023
Image Source : PIXABAY ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 registration begins

ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for recruitment to various Group C - Paramedical posts across the country. The registrations for ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 commenced on October 1 and will conclude on October 30. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment process through the official website-- esic.gov.in.

ESIC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 1,038 vacancies of Paramedical staff. Candidates can check the details including dates, vacancies, eligibility, selection criteria and more here.

ESIC Notification 2023: Dates

  • Registration starts: October 1, 2023
  • Registration closes: October 30, 2023
  • Correction window closes: October 30, 2023
  • Fee payment last date: October 30, 2023
  • Last date to print application: November 14

ESIC Vacancy 2023 Details

  • Bihar region - 64 posts
  • Chandigarh and Punjab region - 29 posts
  • Chhattisgarh region - 23 posts
  • Delhi NCR region - 275 posts
  • Gujarat region - 72 posts
  • Himachal Pradesh region - 6 posts
  • Jammu & Kashmir region - 9 posts
  • Jharkhand region - 17 posts
  • Karnataka region - 57 posts
  • Kerala region - 12 posts
  • Madhya Pradesh region - 13 posts
  • Maharashtra region - 71 posts
  • North East region - 13 posts
  • Odisha region - 28 posts
  • Rajasthan region - 125 posts
  • Tamil Nadu region - 56 posts
  • Telangana region - 70 posts
  • Uttar Pradesh region - 44 posts
  • Uttarakhand region - 9 posts
  • West Bengal region - 42 posts

ESIC Recruitment 2023: Application fee

SC/ST/ PwBDs/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates and Ex-Servicemen categories candidates will have to pay Rs 250. While General/unreserved categories candidates will pay Rs 850.

ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

  • Visit the official website at esic.gov.in
  • Go to the 'Recruitments' tab on the homepage
  • Click on the application link for 'ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023'
  • Complete basic registrations and proceed to fill in the application form
  • Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit it
  • Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 Application Form

