ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply for paramedical post at esic.gov.in, vacancy details, eligibility criteria

ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for recruitment to various Group C - Paramedical posts across the country. The registrations for ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 commenced on October 1 and will conclude on October 30. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment process through the official website-- esic.gov.in.

ESIC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 1,038 vacancies of Paramedical staff. Candidates can check the details including dates, vacancies, eligibility, selection criteria and more here.

ESIC Notification 2023: Dates

Registration starts: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Registration closes: October 30, 2023

October 30, 2023 Correction window closes: October 30, 2023

October 30, 2023 Fee payment last date: October 30, 2023

October 30, 2023 Last date to print application: November 14

ESIC Vacancy 2023 Details

Bihar region - 64 posts

Chandigarh and Punjab region - 29 posts

Chhattisgarh region - 23 posts

Delhi NCR region - 275 posts

Gujarat region - 72 posts

Himachal Pradesh region - 6 posts

Jammu & Kashmir region - 9 posts

Jharkhand region - 17 posts

Karnataka region - 57 posts

Kerala region - 12 posts

Madhya Pradesh region - 13 posts

Maharashtra region - 71 posts

North East region - 13 posts

Odisha region - 28 posts

Rajasthan region - 125 posts

Tamil Nadu region - 56 posts

Telangana region - 70 posts

Uttar Pradesh region - 44 posts

Uttarakhand region - 9 posts

West Bengal region - 42 posts

ESIC Recruitment 2023: Application fee

SC/ST/ PwBDs/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates and Ex-Servicemen categories candidates will have to pay Rs 250. While General/unreserved categories candidates will pay Rs 850.

ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website at esic.gov.in

Go to the 'Recruitments' tab on the homepage

Click on the application link for 'ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023'

Complete basic registrations and proceed to fill in the application form

Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit it

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 Application Form