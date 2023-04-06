UPPSC PCS 2023 Registration Last Date Today; Form submission opens till April 10

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPPSC PCS 2023 registration ends today

UPPSC PCS 2023 Application Form: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will close the registration process for Combined State, Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2023 today, April 6. Candidates can complete the registration and submit the application fee for UPPSC PCS 2023 exam through the official website-- uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to submit Uttar Pradesh PCS application form is April 10, 2023.

UPPSC is holding the Combined State, Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2023 for 173 vacant posts of Sub Registrar, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Assistant Controller legal measurement (Grade-II), Law Officer, Technical Assistant (Geology), Technical Assistant (Geophysics), Tax Assessment Officer in the department.

The candidates who have attained the age of 21 years and those who have not crossed the age of 40 years are eligible to apply for the UPPSC PCS 2023. Candidates must obtain the one time registration (OTR) number to fill the online application for UPPSC PCS main exam.

UPPSC PCS 2023 Application Fee

Unreserved, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates - Rs 125.

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Ex-Servicemen candidates - Rs 65.

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates - Rs 25.

UPPSC PCS 2023 Application Form: Online Registration Steps

Candidates can fill out the UPPSC PCS 2023 Application Form following the steps given below.

Go to the official website of UPPSC -- uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the UPPSC PCS application form 2023.

Complete the application form as instructed and upload the required documents.

Cross-verify details and pay the application fee.

Download receipt and take a print of the UPPSC PCS 2023 application form for future use.

UPPSC PCS 2023 Exam Date

As per the official UPPSC exam calendar 2023, the Uttar Pradesh PCS 2023 preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 14, 2023, and the main examination is scheduled on September 23, 2023.