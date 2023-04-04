UPPSC Combined State, Upper Subordinate Services 2023 registration last date extended till April 6

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UPPSC PCS 2023 registration last date extended till April 6

UPPSC PCS Exam Form 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the registration last date for Combined State, Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2023. Aspiring candidates can now apply for UP PCS 2023 exam through the official website-- uppsc.up.nic.in till April 6, 2023.

Earlier the last date to fill UPPSC PCS application form was April 3, 2023. Applicants can submit the UPPSC PCS exam fee till April 6, while the last date to submit online application form is April 10, 2023.

Candidates need to obtain one time registration (OTR) number to fill the online application for main’s examination. In the absence of OTR No. a candidate will not be able to deposit fee and fill online application for UPPSC CSE main examination. The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2023.

UPPSC PCS 2023 Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved, economically weaker sections (EWS) and other backward classes (OBC) need to pay Rs 125 as a registration fee. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Ex-Servicemen candidates need to pay Rs 65 as a registration fee and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates will have to pay Rs 25 as a registration fee.

UPPSC PCS 2023 Vacancy Details

The UPPSC is conducting the Combined State, Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2023 for 173 vacant posts of Sub Registrar, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Assistant Controller legal measurement (Grade-II), Law Officer, Technical Assistant (Geology), Technical Assistant (Geophysics), Tax Assessment Officer.

UPPSC PCS 2023 Application Form Details

Candidates can fill the UPPSC PCS Application Form 2023 by providing details such as registration number, candidate's name, father/husband's name, gender, date of birth, UP domicile, category, marital status, email-ID and contact number.