ChatGPT was made to sit for UPSC exam - here's what happened next

ChatGPT: Open AI's chatbot ChatGPT is a centre of attraction and has been accumulating a lot of lauds across the world. Recently, many pieces of good news came to light stating that ChatGPT has aced many examinations including the Wharton Master of Business Administration (MBA) examination. However, some reports stated that the nimble-witted chatbot ChatGPT failed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

ChatGPT has qualified for some of the most difficult exams

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is a national-level exam held to train and recruit civil servants in India. ChatGPT in recent days cleared some of the most difficult exams including the US Medical Licensing Exam, the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and many more. However, it failed to qualify for the UPSC Prelims.

Analytics Indian Magazine (AIM) recently conducted an exam for the ChatGPT including all 100 questions from Question Paper 1 (Set A) from the UPSC Prelims 2022. The ChatGPT was asked if it can qualify for the exam. In response, the chatbot said that it cannot give a definite answer.

ChatGPT failed to qualify UPSC Prelims exam

Out of 100 questions, ChatGPT was able to answer only 54 of them correctly. Highlighting the cutoff that was 87.54 for the general category candidates, ChatGPT failed to qualify for the exam. It suggests that ChatGPT's knowledge is limited till September 2021. It can be a reason why ChatGPT failed the current affairs exam. This is not the end, ChatGPT also performed poorly in Economy, Geography and History questions from the UPSC paper.

ChatGPT created an extra option.

When the chatbot was asked some multiple-choice questions, it created an extra option 'None of the above' that wasn't given. ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer), which was launched in November 2022, is capable of generating speeches, songs, marketing copy, news articles and student essays or human-like text based on the input it is given.

