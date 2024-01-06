UP Police SI Recruitment 2024: Registrations for 921 vacancies to start tomorrow - Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Police SI Recruitment 2024 online applications begins tomorrow, January 7.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will start the registration process for recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspector tomorrow, January 7. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The last date for submission of application submission is January 28.

This drive is being done to recruit 921 vacancies for the post of Inspector (SI)/Daroga- Confidential, Clerk, and Accounts posts. Of these, 268 are for confidential cadre, 449 are for clerk cadre, and 204 are for Accounts Cadre. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, the application fee, and other details below.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2024 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who possess a Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university are eligible to apply.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2024 Age Limit - between 21 and 28 years

UP Police SI Recruitment 2024 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through a written exam, document verification, physical measurement test, skill test/type test/steno test, and medical exam. Those who will be qualified in the written exam will be called for further selection process.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector'

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee, and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

UP Police SI Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Aspirants are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 400/- through credit card/debit card/UPI.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. What is the last date for submission of UP Police SI Recruitment 2024 application forms?

The last date for submission of UP Police SI Recruitment 2024 application form is January 28.

Q2. How many vacancies will be recruited through UP Police SI Recruitment 2024?

A total of 921 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector will be recruited.

Q3. What is the minimum qualification required for UP Police SI Recruitment 2024?