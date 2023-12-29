UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24 notification OUT: Apply online for 921 vacancies from January 7

How to apply for UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24?
- Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24'
- It will redirect you to a new window where candidates are required to first register themselves
- On successful registration, candidates are required to fill out the application form carefully
- Upload documents, and make a payment of the application fee
- Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference
UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24: Vacancy Details
Post-wise vacancy details
- SI posts in Confidential Cadre - 268 Posts
- SI posts in Clerk Cadre - 449 Posts
- SI posts in Accounts Cadre - 204 Posts
Category Wise Vacancy Break-UpUP Police SI Vacancy 2024 in Confidential Cadre - 268 Posts
- UR - 114 Posts
- EWS - 25 Posts
- OBC - 71 Posts
- SC - 54 Posts
- ST - 04 Posts
UP Police ASI Vacancy 2024 in Clerical Cadre -449 Posts
- UR - 186 Posts
- EWS - 43 Posts
- OBC - 120 Posts
- SC - 93 Posts
- ST - 07 Posts
UP Police ASI Vacancy 2024 in Accounts Cadre - 204 Posts
- UR 88
- EWS 19
- OBC 53
- SC 42
- ST 02
UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24: Eligibility Criteria
Q1. When will UP Police Recruitment 2024 online applications begin?
- UP Police Recruitment 2024 online application procedure will start on January 7.
Q2. Who is eligible to apply for UP Police SI Recruitment 2024?
- Candidates who possess a graduation degree in any discipline are eligible to apply for UP Police Recruitment 2024.
Q3. What is the application fee for UP Police SI Recruitment 2024?
- Candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs. 400/- through online mode.
Q4. What is the last date for UP Police SI online application 2024?
- The last date for UP Police SI online application 2024 is January 28.