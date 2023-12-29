Friday, December 29, 2023
     
UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24 notification OUT: Apply online for 921 vacancies from January 7

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released the notification for the UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24 to fill 921 vacancies. This is a great opportunity for candidates interested in joining the police department. The registration process will begin on Jan 7.

Updated on: December 29, 2023 15:08 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24 notification OUT for 921 vacancies

UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24 notification: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Sub Inspector. All those who are interested and wish to apply for the post of Inspector (SI)/Daroga- Confidential, Clerk, and Accounts posts can apply through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. 
 
According to the official notification, the online registration process will start on January 7 and conclude on January 28. The applications will be accepted online through online mode. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification thoroughly before applying online. Candidates can also check the details such as eligibility, how to apply, selection procedure etc. below. 

How to apply for UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24?

  • Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24'
  • It will redirect you to a new window where candidates are required to first register themselves
  • On successful registration, candidates are required to fill out the application form carefully
  • Upload documents, and make a payment of the application fee
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24: Application Fee

The candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 400. There will be no relaxation for the reserved category. All category candidates will have to pay Rs. 400 while applying online for the above posts. 

UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24: Vacancy Details

Total number of posts - 921  

Post-wise vacancy details 

  • SI posts in Confidential Cadre - 268 Posts
  • SI posts in Clerk Cadre - 449 Posts
  • SI posts in Accounts Cadre - 204 Posts

Category Wise Vacancy Break-Up

UP Police SI Vacancy 2024 in Confidential Cadre - 268 Posts

  • UR - 114 Posts
  • EWS - 25 Posts
  • OBC - 71 Posts
  • SC - 54 Posts
  • ST - 04 Posts

UP Police ASI Vacancy 2024 in Clerical Cadre -449 Posts

 

  • UR - 186 Posts
  • EWS - 43 Posts
  • OBC - 120 Posts
  • SC -  93 Posts
  • ST - 07 Posts

UP Police ASI Vacancy 2024 in Accounts Cadre - 204 Posts

  • UR 88
  • EWS 19
  • OBC 53
  • SC 42
  • ST 02

UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24: Eligibility Criteria

Educatonal Qualification:

The candidate should possess a graduate degree in any discipline.
 
Age Limit - between 21 and 28 years

UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24: Selection Criteria

The selection process involves five stages including written exam, document verification, physical measurement test, skill test/type test/steno test, and medical exam. Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for further selection procedures. 
 

 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs): 

Q1. When will UP Police Recruitment 2024 online applications begin?

  • UP Police Recruitment 2024 online application procedure will start on January 7. 

Q2. Who is eligible to apply for UP Police SI Recruitment 2024?

  • Candidates who possess a graduation degree in any discipline are eligible to apply for UP Police Recruitment 2024. 

Q3. What is the application fee for UP Police SI Recruitment 2024?

  • Candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs. 400/- through online mode. 

Q4. What is the last date for UP Police SI online application 2024?

  • The last date for UP Police SI online application 2024 is January 28.

