UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24 notification OUT: Apply online for 921 vacancies from January 7

UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24 notification: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Sub Inspector. All those who are interested and wish to apply for the post of Inspector (SI)/Daroga- Confidential, Clerk, and Accounts posts can apply through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board () has released a notification forto the various posts of Sub Inspector. All those who are interested and wish to apply for the post of Inspector (SI)/Daroga- Confidential, Clerk, and Accounts posts can apply through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the online registration process will start on January 7 and conclude on January 28. The applications will be accepted online through online mode. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification thoroughly before applying online. Candidates can also check the details such as eligibility, how to apply, selection procedure etc. below.

How to apply for UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24?

Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24'

It will redirect you to a new window where candidates are required to first register themselves

On successful registration, candidates are required to fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, and make a payment of the application fee

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24: Application Fee

The candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 400. There will be no relaxation for the reserved category. All category candidates will have to pay Rs. 400 while applying online for the above posts.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24: Vacancy Details

Total number of posts - 921

Post-wise vacancy details

SI posts in Confidential Cadre - 268 Posts

SI posts in Clerk Cadre - 449 Posts

SI posts in Accounts Cadre - 204 Posts

Category Wise Vacancy Break-Up

UR - 114 Posts

EWS - 25 Posts

OBC - 71 Posts

SC - 54 Posts

ST - 04 Posts

UP Police ASI Vacancy 2024 in Clerical Cadre -449 Posts

UR - 186 Posts

EWS - 43 Posts

OBC - 120 Posts

SC - 93 Posts

ST - 07 Posts

UP Police ASI Vacancy 2024 in Accounts Cadre - 204 Posts

UR 88

EWS 19

OBC 53

SC 42

ST 02

UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24: Eligibility Criteria

Educatonal Qualification:

The candidate should possess a graduate degree in any discipline.

Age Limit - between 21 and 28 years

UP Police SI Recruitment 2023-24: Selection Criteria

The selection process involves five stages including written exam, document verification, physical measurement test, skill test/type test/steno test, and medical exam. Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for further selection procedures.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. When will UP Police Recruitment 2024 online applications begin?

UP Police Recruitment 2024 online application procedure will start on January 7.

Q2. Who is eligible to apply for UP Police SI Recruitment 2024?

Candidates who possess a graduation degree in any discipline are eligible to apply for UP Police Recruitment 2024.

Q3. What is the application fee for UP Police SI Recruitment 2024?

Candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs. 400/- through online mode.

Q4. What is the last date for UP Police SI online application 2024?