UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 60,244 vacant posts from tomorrow at uppbpb.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 online registrations from tomorrow, December 27.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) will start the registration process for recruitment to the various posts for constable in 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts online mode at uppbpb.gov.in from tomorrow, December 27 onwards. The last date for submitting the online application form is January 16, 2024. The last date for payment of the application fee is January 18, 2024.

This drive is being done to recruit 60,244 vacant posts of constable. We will select candidates based on their performance in the written test. This will be followed by the Physical Standard Test/Document Verification and Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates can check vacancy details, how to apply, qualifications, and other details below.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Unreserved: 24,102 posts

EWS: 6,024 posts

OBC: 16,264 posts

Scheduled Caste: 12,650 posts

Scheduled Tribe: 1,204 posts

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed Class 10th or 12th from a recognised institute are eligible to apply. Candidates can check more details on the official website.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between the age group of 18 and 22 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

Selection Procedure

The candidate will be selected based on their performance in the written exam. After that, they will undergo a Physical Standard Test/Document Verification and a Physical Efficiency Test. Those who will qualify for the written test will be called for the next recruitment procedure.

How to apply for UP Police Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the 'registration link' available on the homepage

It will redirect you to another page

Candidates are required to enter the details on the login page

Provide the essential details and click on 'submit'

Upload documents, make an application fee and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Who is eligible for UP Police Recruitment 2023?

Answer. Candidates who are qualifying for class 10 or 12th from a recognized board are eligible to apply. Candidates should have passed the 'O' diploma in computer training from (DOEACC) /NIELT Society. Also, the candidate should have worked in the territorial army for two years. Or, they must have a ‘B-Level’ diploma in National Cadet Core.

2. What are the documents required while submitting applications for UP Police Recruitment 2023?

Answer. While submitting the application forms, the candidates must submit the following essential documents.

10th mark sheet

12th mark sheet

Aadhar card

Passport size picture

Date of birth certificate

Caste certificate

3. How much application fee will be remitted while submitting application forms?

Answer. Candidates belonging to the reserved category will have to pay Rs. The application fee is 400. Candidates in the SC/ST/OBC category don't have to pay.