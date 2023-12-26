UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 60,244 vacant posts from tomorrow at uppbpb.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) will start the registration process for recruitment to the various posts for constable in 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts online mode at uppbpb.gov.in from tomorrow, December 27 onwards. The last date for submitting the online application form is January 16, 2024. The last date for payment of the application fee is January 18, 2024.
This drive is being done to recruit 60,244 vacant posts of constable. We will select candidates based on their performance in the written test. This will be followed by the Physical Standard Test/Document Verification and Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates can check vacancy details, how to apply, qualifications, and other details below.
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Unreserved: 24,102 posts
- EWS: 6,024 posts
- OBC: 16,264 posts
- Scheduled Caste: 12,650 posts
- Scheduled Tribe: 1,204 posts
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed Class 10th or 12th from a recognised institute are eligible to apply. Candidates can check more details on the official website.
Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between the age group of 18 and 22 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification PDF for more details.
Selection Procedure
The candidate will be selected based on their performance in the written exam. After that, they will undergo a Physical Standard Test/Document Verification and a Physical Efficiency Test. Those who will qualify for the written test will be called for the next recruitment procedure.
How to apply for UP Police Recruitment 2023?
- Candidates are required to visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in
- Click on the 'registration link' available on the homepage
- It will redirect you to another page
- Candidates are required to enter the details on the login page
- Provide the essential details and click on 'submit'
- Upload documents, make an application fee and click on 'submit'
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Who is eligible for UP Police Recruitment 2023?
Answer. Candidates who are qualifying for class 10 or 12th from a recognized board are eligible to apply. Candidates should have passed the 'O' diploma in computer training from (DOEACC) /NIELT Society. Also, the candidate should have worked in the territorial army for two years. Or, they must have a ‘B-Level’ diploma in National Cadet Core.
2. What are the documents required while submitting applications for UP Police Recruitment 2023?
Answer. While submitting the application forms, the candidates must submit the following essential documents.
- 10th mark sheet
- 12th mark sheet
- Aadhar card
- Passport size picture
- Date of birth certificate
- Caste certificate
3. How much application fee will be remitted while submitting application forms?
Answer. Candidates belonging to the reserved category will have to pay Rs. The application fee is 400. Candidates in the SC/ST/OBC category don't have to pay.