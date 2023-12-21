UP Police Recruitment 2023: UPPRPB releases notification for Sub Inspector Daroga Posts against sports quota

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UP Police Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF out

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Sub Inspector or SI against Sports Quota. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the above posts through online mode from December 20 to January 9. A total of 91 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment procedure. The selection of the candidates will be done through a written test followed by a physical efficiency test. Candidates can check important dates, eligibility, how to apply, application fee, and other details below.

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Important dates

Commencement of submission of online application: December 20

Last date for submission of online application: January 1

Last date for remitting exam fee: January 11

Exam Date: To be announced later

Admit Card: to be notified

UP Police Recruitment against Sports Quota: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a bachelor's degree in any stream at any recognized university in India. Candidate should have participated in International / National Games, National Championship Junior / Senior, Federation Cup National Junior / Senior, All India Inter State Championship Senior, All India Inter University Tournament, Etc. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more information.

UP Police Recruitment against Sports Quota: How to apply?

Visit the official website of UP Police, uppolice.gov.in

Click on 'All Notification/Advertisement'

Click on 'UP Police Recruitment against Sports Quota' and apply online

The window will appear on the screen

Register yourself by providing your name, father's name and other information

After registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay the application fee and click on 'submit' button

Download UP Police Recruitment application form and save it for future reference

UP Police Recruitment against Sports Quota: Application Fee

General / OBC: 400/-

SC / ST: 400/-

All Category Female: 400/-

Pay the Examination Fee Through Cast at E Challan or Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. What is the starting date for UP Police Recruitment 2023 online application?

Answer. The online application procedure for AAI Recruitment 2023 will start from December 20.

2. What is the last date for UP Police Recruitment 2023 online application?

Answer. The last date for submitting online application is January 9.

3. How many vacancies will be recruited through UP Police Recruitment 2023 against sports quota?

Answer. A total of 91 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive for various posts.

4. Who is eligible to apply for AAI Recruitment 2023?

Answer. Candidates holding a graduation degree in any discipline can apply. Candidates can check post-wise qualification details in the above article.