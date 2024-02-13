UP Police Admit Card 2024 OUT anytime: Check when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Soon

UP Police Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will release the admit cards for the written exam for the post of constable today, February 13. The board has scheduled the written exam for February 17 and 18 and will comprise two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.

As per the official notice, the candidates can download UP Police Admit cards from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in and ccp123.onlinereg.co.in from today onwards, February 12. Candidates can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the easy steps to download UP Police Admit Card 2024.

How to download UP Police Admit Card 2024?

Visit the official website of UP Police, uppbpb.gov.in and ccp123.onlinereg.co.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Police Admit Card 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page

Now, Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details

UP Police Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download UP Police Admit Card 2024 and save it for future reference

UP Police Admit Card 2024: Details on Admit Cards

The candidates are required to cross-check the details mentioned on the admit cards including their name, shift, photo, and others. In case of any discrepancies, the candidates can report to the official authorities to avoid potential issues during entry into the exam centre. The candidates are required to verify the following details on their admit cards.

Name, and Registration number

Photograph

Signature

Exam date, time, and shift

Exam Center Address and Name

Exam Guidelines

This year, the board will hire 60,244 candidates for constable posts. The online registration process for the same was started between February 10 and 13 on uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.