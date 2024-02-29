Telangana TS DSC notification: 11,062 vacancies to be recruited in education dept, apply online from March 4

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana TS DSC notification released

Telangana TS DSC notification: Telangana government has recently released a notification for filling up 11,062 posts in the Education department through the mega District Selection Committee (DSC). The vacant posts of School assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers, Language Pandits, and Physical Education Teachers and Special Education Teachers in primary level in the category of SGT and SET in upper primary/secondary level in the category of school assistant under the Government and Local Body schools will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms online from March 4 on the official website- schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

The government of Telangana has issued a notification to recruit teachers for various categories in government and local body schools. This notification is in addition to the previous notification issued on February 26, this year, for the recruitment of 4,957 direct recruitment teacher vacancies. On September 5, 2023, the government also permitted filling up 5,089 vacancies and made rules for Telangana Direct Recruitment for the posts of Teachers (Scheme of Selection) Rules 2023.

Moreover, the government has cancelled DS 2023, which was notified on September 6, and instead issued a comprehensive fresh notification. The new notification includes filling up 796 vacancies of special education teachers at the primary level and 220 special education teachers at the upper primary/secondary level, bringing the total number of posts to 11,062. Candidates who applied in response to the previous notification need not apply again as their applications will automatically be carried forward in the fresh notification.

Application Dates:

Interested and eligible candidates will be allowed to fill out their application forms from March 4 to April 2 at the official website, schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

Important instructions

The candidates have been advised to carefully go through the official notification and should satisfy themselves as to their eligibility for this recruitment before the payment of the application fee and submission of the application form. The information bulletin will be available on schooledu.telangana.gov.in from March 4 which can be downloaded free of cost.

Application Fee

While submitting the application forms, the candidates will have to pay an application fee. The candidates will have to pay Rs. 1,000 per month. Those who submit multiple applications will have to pay Rs. 1,000 separately for each post applied, the official notice reads.

Age Limit

Candidates who are between the age group of 18 and 26 years as on July 1 are eligible for this recruitment drive. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.