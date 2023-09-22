SSC MTS admit card 2023 for PET/PST released at ssc.nic.in, check region wise call letter direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC MTS admit card 2023 for PET PST OUT on ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS admit card 2023, SSC MTS admit card 2023 PET/PST: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the call letters for the multi-tasking (non-technical) staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exam 2023 for PET and PST. The candidates who have been shortlisted for the physical exam round can download their call letters from the official regional websites of SSC.

According to the schedule, the Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test is scheduled to be held from September 25 to 28 at various exam centers. Candidates can check their exam date and venue details by downloading their call letters. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided easy steps and a direct link to the call letters below.

SSC MTS admit card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Click on the notifciation link that reads, 'SSC MTS admit card 2023 for PET/PST'

It will take you to the login window where you need to enter the required details and click on it

SSC MTS admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download SSC MTS admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download for SSC MTS admit card 2023 for Madhya Pradesh Region

Direct link to download for SSC MTS admit card 2023 for North Eastern Region

Direct link to download for Kerala Karnataka Region

Direct link to download for SSC MTS admit card 2023 for North Western Region

Direct link to download for SSC MTS admit card 2023 for Southern Region

Direct link to download for SSC MTS admit card 2023 for Western Region

Direct link to download for SSC MTS admit card 2023 for Eastern Region

Direct link to download for SSC MTS admit card 2023 for Central Region

Candidates should note that the selection of the candidate will be done based on the candidates performance in the written test and physical test. Those who fail to qualify PET/PST will not be considered for the post of Havaldar in the final result. However, if such candidates get shortlisted for the post of Multi Tasking Staff, their candidature will remain valid for the recruitment to the post of MTS.

According to the schedule, the results of both posts including MTS and Havaldar will be declared together at later stage after completion of PET/PST for the post of Havaldar. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of SSC for latest updates.