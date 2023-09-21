SSC JHT 2023 paper 2 date out on ssc.nic.in, check exam dates, admit card date and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC JHT 2023 paper 2 date announced

SSC JHT 2023 paper 2 date, SSC JHT 2023 paper 2 admit card date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam date for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator

Examination, 2023. Candidates who applied for SSC JHT 2023 recuritment 2023 exam can check the schedule on the official website.

According to the latest updates, SSC JHT 2023 paper 2 is scheduled to be held on December 31, 2023. The admit cards for the exam will be issued in due course of time.

The official notice reads, 'The commission has decided to conduct the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Exam, 2023 (paper 2) on December 31.

Earlier, the commission stated that the paper 1 exam will be conducted on October 16, 2023 in an online mdoe. Candidates will be able to download SSC JHT 2023 paper 1 admit card from the official website in due course of time.

SSC JHT 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, SSC JHT 2023 admit card

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, captcha and other details

SSC JHT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download SSC JHT 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

This drive is being conducted to recruit 307 vacancies in various central government organisations. The online process for the same was started from August 22 to September 12. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.