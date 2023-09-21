SBI Apprentice 2023: Last date today to apply for 6,160 vacancies, check exam date, pattern and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK SBI Apprentice 2023 Last date today, September 21

SBI Apprentice 2023, SBI Apprentice 2023 recruitment registration: The State Board of India (SBI) is going to close the registration window today for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in different trades. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications by the end of the day today, September 21. No applications will be entertained after the closure of the application window. Candidates have been advised to submit their recruitment form soon on the official website, sbi.co.in. No other mode of application will be accepted. The candidates have been advised to fill out the recruitment form carefully and cross-check all the details before submitting.

SBI Apprentice 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SBI Apprentice 2023 Recruitment registration form

Register yourself by providing essential details

After completion of the registration process, proceed with your application process

Upload documents, pay application fee, if any

Take a printout of the SBI Apprentice 2023 recruitment form for future reference

This drive is being done to fill 6,160 vacancies at various organisations The selection of the candidates will be conducted through a written test and an interview. The online written test will be conducted in the months of October and November 2023. However, the exact date for the commencement of the exam has not yet been shared by the SBI. A separate notice with regards to the conduct of the exam will be shared separately in due course.

SBI Apprentice 2023: Exam Pattern

The SBI Apprentice 2023 online written test will consist of 100 questions for 100 marks. The candidates will have 60 minutes to complete the exam. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for further details regarding the recruitment process.