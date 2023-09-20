BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Bihar government to recruit over 69,000 teachers, salary upto 22,000 per month

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 notification for over 69000 vacancies will be released soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Recruitment 2023, BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: The Bihar government has given a green flag for recruitment to the various posts of teachers. A total of 69,692 teachers will be recruited in the state-run schools. The decision to recruit 69,692 teachers in the state-run schools was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The cabinet has approved a 100 percent hike in the monthly honorarium for around 30,000 'Siksha Sewaks' and 10,000 'Vikas Mitras' working in the state.

After the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth told reporters that the cabinet approved the proposal to recruit 69,692 teachers for different classes. The recruitment process will be done by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) after the completion of the ongoing recruitment of 1.70 lakh teachers. He further stated that the cabinet also gave approval for 100 percent hike in the monthly honorarium of 'Siksha Sewaks' and ‘Vikas Mitras'.

Around 9,825 Vikas Mitras working under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department in the state's panchayats will now get a monthly honorarium of over Rs 25,000 as against the existing Rs 13,700. Moreover, the government will give a five percent increment in their salary every month, After the increase in the salary for 'Shiksha Sewaks', they will get Rs 22,000 as against Rs 11,000 per month, besides an annual increment of 5 percent, the official said.

(With PTI Inputs)