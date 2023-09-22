UPSC to announce NDA & NA, CDS 2 results soon on upsc.gov.in, check latest updates here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Image

UPSC Result 2023, NDA NA Result 2023 download link, CDS Result download date:Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the results of the National Defence Academy, Naval Academy and Combined Defence Services Exams. However, there is no official confirmation on the exact date of releasing the results. The candidates who appeared in the said exam will be able to download NDA & NA, CDS 2 results from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Once the said results are released, the direct link to download NDA & NA, CDS 2 results will be shared with the candidates in due course of the time. The roll number wise and name wise results will be shared in a PDF format.

According to the media reports, the results for NDA & NA 2023 will be announced by September 25. However, there is no official confirmation yet on the release of results. All the candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of UPSC for latest updates related to results.

The commission had conducted the NDA & NA, CDS 2 results on September 3 and the question papers were issued a day later, on September 4 which can be downloaded from the UPSC website. The candidates will be able to download UPSC Result 2023 for NDA & NA, CDS 2 by following the easy steps given below.

ALSO READ | SSC JHT 2023 paper 2 date out on ssc.nic.in, check exam dates, admit card date and more

NDA & NA, CDS 2 Result: How to download

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Go to the active exam tab

Choose the exam you have appeared

The link to the results will be active, once it is declared

The results will appear on the screen

Candidates can check their scores and download result status for future reference

ALSO READ | BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Bihar government to recruit over 69,000 teachers, salary upto 22,000 per month

According to the official notification, The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPSC) will fill up 400 vacancies through NDA and NA. Out of the total, 375 vacancies will be recruited for the post of National Defence Academcy and 25 in the Naval Academy. Around 349 vacancies will be filled up through CDS 2 exam.