SSC JHT result 2023 released for Paper 1 on ssc.nic.in, check what's next

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC JHT result 2023 paper 1 released

SSC JHT result 2023 released: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam 2023. All those who appeared in the SSC JHT 2023 exam can download their results from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

According to the results, a total of 2,274 candidates have been selected for paper two which is a descriptive exam. Along with the results, the commission has uploaded the category-wise cut-off details and number of candidates shortlisted as follows.

SSC JHT result 2023: Cut-Off Marks

SC - 121.75

ST - 104.00

OBC - 135.75

EWS - 120.25

UR -135.75

OH - 43.75

HH - 73.75

VH - 67.50

Other PwD - 113.00

How to download SSC JHT result 2023 PDF?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 (Paper-I): List of candidates shortlisted in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive)' under the results section

A PDF will appear on the screen containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Candidates can check their roll numbers, along with their father's, and mother's names and DOB mentioned in the PDF

Download the SSC JHT result 2023 PDF and save it for future reference

When will SSC JHT 2023 result for paper 2 be conducted?

The commission has scheduled the SSC JHT result 2023 Paper 2 exam for December 31, 2023. The Admission Certificate of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices in due course.

When will marksheet for SSC JHT Paper 1 result be released?

The Final Answer Keys along with the Question Papers and marks of the qualified/nonqualified candidates shall be uploaded on the website of the Commission in due course. candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.