SSC exam calendar 2024-25 released at ssc.nic.in, Check CPO, JE, CHSL, notification, and application dates

SSC 2024 exam calendar: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam calendar for the year 2024. The candidates who are planning for the SSC Recruitment 2024 exams can check the notification release dates, commencement of the application process, and exam dates of all exams such as Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Exam, Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Exam, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam and others.

According to the exam calendar, The Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023–2024, the JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023–2024, the SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023–2024 is scheduled to be held in April- May 2025. The notification for these exams will be released on January 5, 12, and 19 respectively.

The notification for Selection Post Exam Phase-12 2024 will be released on February 1 and the application process will be conducted between February 1 and 28. The exam will be conducted between April and May 2024. On the other side, the notification for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Exam is scheduled to be released on February 15. The application process will be conducted between February 15 and March 14. The exam will be conducted between May and June.

The notification for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Exam will be released on February 29. The application process will be conducted between February 29 and March 29 and the exam will be conducted between May and June.

The Exams for the Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Grade 'C' and 'D' Stenographer Examination, 2024 will take place in October and November. Exams for the post of constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2025 will be held in December or January 2025.

