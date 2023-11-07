CRPF Recruitment 2023 for General Duty Medical Officer Posts, Appear for walk-in-interview on December 4

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CRPF Recruitment 2023 PDF out

CRPF Recruitment 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of General Duty Medical Officer posts. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in interview scheduled for December 4 at 9 a.m. at the following venues.

Composite Hospital, CRPF, Jagdalpur

Composite Hospital, CRPF, Guwahati

Group Centre, CRPF, Srinagar

Composite Hospital,CRPF, Nagpur

Composite Hospital, CRPF, Bhubaneswar

This drive is being done to recruit 16 vacancies in various NDRF Units/CRPF Units and institutions in CRPF Hospitals on a Contractual Basis. The initial period of appointment of contract will be for three years which may be extended for a further 02 years yearly subject to the Maximum age of 70 years. The appointment of the candidate will be placed at the various locations of Chhattisgarh, Assam, J&K, Maharashtra and Odisha. It should be noted that the appointment will carry the liability to serve in any part of the country.

On completion of tenure, the contract shall be lapse automatically. However, the appointment can be terminated at any time by giving one month's notice or paying one month's salary without assigning any reason to complete three months of service to the satisfaction of the competent authority.

CRPF Recruitment 2023 Remuneration

Selected candidates will get Rs. 75,000/- as remuneration for General Duty Medical Officer Posts.

CRPF Recruitment 2023 Qualification

The candidate should have completed graduation and internship from a recognized institute.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

While appearing for the interview, the candidate is required to bring documents in original and photocopies of all relevant documents application in plain paper superscribing the name of the post applied for and five passport-size recent photographs. Interviews will be followed by the Medical exam.