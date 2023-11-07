SSC SI Delhi Police & CAPF final answer key 2023 released at ssc.nic.in, check easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC SI Delhi Police & CAPF final answer key 2023 out

SSC SI Delhi Police & CAPF final answer key 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the sub-inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination. All those who appeared in the SSC SI Delhi Police & CAPF 2023 can download the final answer keys from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The results of the Computer Based Examination of Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 were declared on October 25, 2023.

To ensure greater transparency in the exam system, and in the interest of the candidates, the commission has uploaded the final answer keys along with the question paper on its website. Candidates can download SSC SI Delhi Police & CAPF final answer key 2023 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download SSC SI Delhi Police & CAPF final answer key 2023

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a PDF containing a direct link to the answer key, click on the link

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter your roll number, password and click on the 'login' button

SSC SI Delhi Police & CAPF final answer key 2023 will appear on the screen

Download SSC SI Delhi Police & CAPF final answer key 2023 and save it for future reference

SSC SI Delhi Police & CAPF final answer key 2023 direct download link

Candidates should note that the facility to download SSC SI Delhi Police & CAPF final answer key 2023 will be available till November 21, 2023 till 4 PM. Candidates are required to take a printout of their respective answer keys along with the question paper since the same will not be available after November 21.

