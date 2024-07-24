AFCAT 2 2024 admit card released at afcat.cdac.in; direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : AFCAT AFCAT 2 2024 admit card is available on afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT 2 2024 admit card: The Indian Air Force has released the admit cards for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 today, July 24. All those who registered for the AFCAT exam 2024 can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the AFCAT 2 2024 admit cards is eligible on the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

As per the official notification, AFCAT 2 exam 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from August 9 to 11 at various exam centers across the country. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The candidates can check their exact exam schedule on their admit cards. Candidates appearing in the said exam are required to download their call letters and carry it on the day of the exam along with valid identity proofs. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without admit cards. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre, under any circumstance, after the pre-exam verification process has commenced ie at 08:00 hrs for shift-I and 13:00 hrs for shift-II. Candidates can download the AFCAT 2 admit card by following the easy steps given below.

How to download AFCAT 2 admit card 2024?

Visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

Click on the 'candidate login' tab

Select AFCAT 2/2024

Login using credentials such as application number, date of birth and other details

AFCAT 2 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save AFCAT 2 admit card for future reference

Direct link to download AFCAT 2 admit card

In case of any issue with the AFCAT 2 admit cards, the candidates can reach out to the exam authority's provided email id or phone number. Email- afcatcell@cdac.in or their phone number 020-25503105 or 020-25503106. Candidates can directly download AFCAT 2 admit card by clicking on the above link.