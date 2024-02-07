SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 marks out, here's direct download link

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 marks released on ssc.nic.in.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 marks: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the marks of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination,

2022 on its website. All those who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

The commission has already declared the final result of the Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Delhi Police Examination, 2022 on December 27, 2024. The candidates can download SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 marks by logging in using their username and password on the official website. The easy steps to download SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 marks are given below.

How to download SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 marksheet?

Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'click on the link available as "Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022- uploading of the detailed marks.'

Now, enter your login details on the homepage and click on the submit button to login

Go to the result/marks tab on your candidate's dashboard and check your marks

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 mark sheet will appear on the screen

Download the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 mark sheet and save it for future reference

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 marksheet direct download link

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 857 vacancies for the post of Assistant Wireless Operator/Tele-Printer Operator. Of these, 573 vacancies are reserved for Male candidates and 284 for female candidates. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the Computer-Based Objective Type Test, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test, Trade Test (Reading & Dictation), and Computer Proficiency Test. The candidates will be called for further recruitment process based on their performance in the stage-wise recruitment procedure. The appointed candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs. 25500- Rs. 81100 (Pay Level 4).