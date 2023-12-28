SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Final Result 2023 released, check scorecards

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Final Result 2023 OUT

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Final Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of the Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Delhi Police Examination, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the said exam can download their results from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

According to the written exam result, a total of 811 candidates have been selected out of which, 538 are male candidates and 273 are female. The result was announced on December 28. Those who passed the exam were eligible to appear for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT)/Document Verification.

The skill test was held from October 17 to October 19, 2023. The results were announced on November 28, 2023. Additionally, the Delhi Police conducted a Computer Formatting Test from December 4 to 6, exclusively for those candidates who had qualified in the 'Typing Test' on Computer. It is worth noting that the Computer Formatting Test is a qualifying examination.

The final result is based on the candidate's performance in the Computer Based Examination (normalized marks), NCC incentive/bonus, and Typing Test on Computer. Candidates can download their results by following the steps given below.

How to download SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Final Result 2023?

Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Final Result 2023'

It will redirect you to a new page

Enter your credentials and click on the 'submit' button

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Final Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and save SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Final Result 2023 for future reference

Direct link to download SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Final Result 2023

Q1. How many candidates were selected for the Delhi Police Head Constable Written Exam?

A total of 811 candidates were selected for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT)/Document Verification based on their performance in the written test.

Q2. When will SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Final Result 2023 link be activated?