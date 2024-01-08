SSC Delhi Police Constable 2024 final answer keys out at ssc.nic.in, mark sheets soon

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC Delhi Police Constable 2024 final answer keys are available at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2024: The Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer keys for Constable (Exe) Male and Female in the Delhi Police Exam 2023. Candidates who appeared in the Delhi Police Examination, 2023 (Computer Based Examination) can download the final answer keys through the official website. The exams were conducted from November 14 to December 3 and the results for the same were declared on December 31.

The commission had earlier released the provisional response sheets on the official website on December 6. The candidates were allowed to raise objections between December 6 and 9. After considering the representations from the candidates, the panel of experts reviewed the representations and now released the final answer keys. The candidates who appeared in the exam can evaluate their marks through the final answer keys. The link to the final answer keys for SSC Delhi Police Constable 2024 is available on the official website.

The candidates may log in through the link provided on the official website of SSC by using their ExaminationRoll Number and Password to access the same. The facility to download the final answer keys will remain available till January 22.

How to download SSC Delhi Police Final Answer key 2023?

Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2023: Uploading of Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with Final AnswerKeys and Marks' flashing on the home page

A PDF will appear on the screen containing the login link

Click on the link that reads, 'click here for final answer keys of constable (Executive) in Delh Police Exam 2023

SSC Delhi Police Final Answer key 2023 will appear on the screen

Download SSC Delhi Police Final Answer key 2023 and save it for future reference

Marksheets soon

Candidates should note that the marks of the shortlisted/ not shortlisted candidates will also be made available from January 8 to 22. Candidates can check their marks by logging in using their Username (Registration Number) and password (SSC Registration Password) on the website of the Commission and clicking on the Result/ Marks tab on the candidate's dashboard.

Direct link to download Delhi Police Constable 2024 final answer key