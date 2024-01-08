Delhi Police Constable physical 2024 admit card released, exam to take place from January 13

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Delhi Police Constable PE&MT admit card 2024 out

Delhi Police Constable Physical 2024 admit card: The Delhi Police has released the admit cards for the Physical Endurance and Management Test (PE&MT) for the post of Constable (Exe) Male and Female in the Delhi Police Exam 2023. All those who have qualified for the Delhi Police Constable PE&MT can download their call letters from the official website, delhipolice.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, The Physical Endurance and Management Test (PE&MT) for the post of Constable (Exe) Male and Female in the Delhi Police Exam 2023 will take place from January 13 to 20 at various exam centres. Candidates can check their exact schedule for the physical test on their admit cards and gear up themselves for the exam. Candidates can download the Delhi Police Constable Physical 2024 admit card by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Delhi Police Constable Physical 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website, delhipolice.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Delhi Police Constable Physical 2024 admit card' under the recruitment section

A PDF will appear on the screen which contains a link for login

Enter your essential credentials and click on the 'Submit' button

Take a printout of the admit card for future reference

Delhi Police Constable Final Answer keys out

Also, the recruitment body, Staff Selection Commission has uploaded a response sheet along with the final answer keys on its website. Candidates who appeared in the SSC Delhi Police 2023 CBT exam can check the final answer keys from the official website. The candidates may log-in through the link provided on the official website of SSC by using their ExaminationRoll Number and Password to access the same. The facility to download the final answer keys will remain available till January 22.

Candidates should note that the marks of the shortlisted/ not shortlisted candidates will also be made available from January 8 to 22. Candidates can check their marks by logging in using their Username (Registration Number) and password (SSC Registration Password) on the website of the Commission and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate's dashboard.

Direct link to download Delhi Police Constable Physical 2024 admit card

Direct link to download Delhi Police Constable 2024 final answer key