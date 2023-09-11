SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 release date, time; Direct link soon at ssc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 date, time soon

SSC CGL Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon declare the result for Combined Graduate Level (Tier 1) Exam 2023. Once the scorecard is released, the candidates will be able to check and download the SSC CGL tier 1 result through the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

Aspirants are suggested to be aware of fake news as the commission has not yet declared the date and time for SSC CGL tier 1 result 2023. SSC has conducted the tier 1 exam online in computer based (CBT) mode between July 14 and July 27, 2023. Candidates will be able to download their individual SSC CGL tier 1 scorecard by logging in through their registered login ID and password.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key

The SSC has released the provisional answer key for tier 1 examination on August 2 and allowed candidates to raise objection against it till August 4, 2023. Along with the CGL tier 1 answer key, the SSC has also released the question paper and response sheets of candidates. The subject experts will review the grievances on the basis of which SSC will release the revised final answer key. The authorities will also revise the responses of all candidates and will declare the SSC CGL tier 1 result 2023. READ HERE | SSC CGL Answer Key 2023 Released at ssc.nic.in, Challenge window opens till August 4

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date

The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam is scheduled to be held on October 25, 26 and 27, 2023. Candidates who will qualify the tier 1 examination will be eligible to appear for the tier 2 examination. The final selection list will be made on the basis of marks scored by the candidates in SSC CGL tier 2, tier 3 and interview.

SSC CGL Notification 2023

SSC is conducting the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) recruitment examination to fill a total of 7,500 posts of Assistant Audit Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), Statistical Investigator Grade-II, and Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Successful candidates will get deputed in various ministries, departments and offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional bodies.