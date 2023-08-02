SSC CGL Answer Key 2023 Released at ssc.nic.in, Challenge window opens till August 4

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CGL Answer Key 2023 released

SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (Tier 1) Exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination can download the answer key from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023 was held from July 14 to July 27 at various exam centers across the country. Along with the SSC CGL answer keys, the Commission has also released the candidates' response sheets. Aspirants will have to log in with their registered login ID and password in order to download the answer keys online.

Candidates who wish to challenge the SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key can do so online by submitting an objection form along with a payment of Rs 100. The last date to raise objections against the tentative answer key is August 4, 2023. The subject experts will review the grievances raised by the candidates and will release the final answer key accordingly.

SSC CGL answer key 2023: How to download?

Candidates can download the SSC CGL answer key by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, 'SSC CGL answer key 2023'

Go to the login page and key in your details

SSC CGL answer key 2023 will appear on the screen

Download the answer key PDF and save it for future reference.

