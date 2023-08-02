NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies roll out for 450 Administrative Officers posts, apply till August 21

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NIACL AO Recruitment 2023 registration begins

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has issued notification for the recruitment of Administrative Officers (Generalists & Specialists) in Scale I cadre. The application process for these posts has started from August 1. Candidates who wish to apply for NIACL AO Recruitment 2023 can fill in the online application form through the official website, newindia.co.in, till August 21.

A total of 450 vacant posts is to be filled through this recruitment exam. The NIACL AO online examination for Phase I (Objective) and Phase II (Objective + Descriptive) has been tentatively scheduled on September 9 and October 8, 2023, respectively.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Risk Engineers - 36

Automobile engineers - 96

Legal - 70

Accounts - 30

Health - 75

IT - 23

Generalists - 120

Total Posts - 450

NIACL AO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of a graduate/postgraduate in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination for General candidates and at least 55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Age Limit

To apply for these posts, the minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years, age relaxation available.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 850 for all applicants except SC/ST/PWBD candidates. The application fee for SC, ST and PWBD candidates is Rs 100.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Applicants can follow the simple steps provided here to fill in the NIACL AO recruitment 2023 application form.

First of all, go to the official website-- newindia.co.in.

Go to the 'Recruitment' section on the homepage.

Click on the 'Apply On-line' link

Fill in the application form as instructed

Upload documents and pay the application fee.

After that submit the form and take out the print for future need.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The selection on these posts will be based on Phase I (Objective), Phase II (Objective + Descriptive) examination and interview. The final merit list will be prepared considering the consolidated marks of the main examination (objective test) and interview.

