IBPS PO/MT Notification OUT: 3,049 vacancies on offer, Apply at ibps.in

IBPS PO Notification 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainees (MT). The application process for CRP-PO/MT-XIII recruitment commenced on August 1 and will conclude on August 21, 2023. Candidates willing to apply for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2023 can fill in the online application form through the offiical website-- ibps.in. The IBPS PO prelims exam is slated to be held in September-October 2023 and main exam in November 2023.
IBPS PO/MT Vacancy Details
Name of post: Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainees (MT)
Number of posts: 3,049
Category-wise Posts
SC - 462
ST - 234
OBC - 829
EWS - 300
UR - 1,224
IBPS PO Recruitment 2023 Date
- Online registration and edit window - August 1 to August 21, 2023
- Payment of application fees August 1 to August 21, 2023
- Downloading of call letters for PET - September 2023
- Conduct of PET - September 2023
- IBPS PO prelims admit card download - September 2023
- IBPS PO exam (preliminary) - September or October 2023
- IBPS PO result 2023 - October 2023
IBPS PO Vacancy: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must possess a valid bachelor's marksheet or degree certificate in any discipline from a recognised university.
Age Limit: A candidate must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1993, and not later than August 1, 2003.
IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: How to Apply
- First of all candidates go to the official website- ibps.in
- Next, click on the link of IBPS CRP-PO/MT-XIII recruitment link
- Thoroughly read the notification and proceed to fill the application form
- Complete the registration formalities and download the confirmation page for future use.