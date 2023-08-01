IBPS PO/MT Notification OUT: 3,049 vacancies on offer, Apply at ibps.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS PO recruitment notification released

IBPS PO Notification 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainees (MT). The application process for CRP-PO/MT-XIII recruitment commenced on August 1 and will conclude on August 21, 2023. Candidates willing to apply for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2023 can fill in the online application form through the offiical website-- ibps.in. The IBPS PO prelims exam is slated to be held in September-October 2023 and main exam in November 2023.

IBPS PO/MT Vacancy Details

Name of post: Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainees (MT)

Number of posts: 3,049

Category-wise Posts

SC - 462

ST - 234

OBC - 829

EWS - 300

UR - 1,224

IBPS PO Recruitment 2023 Date

Online registration and edit window - August 1 to August 21, 2023

Payment of application fees August 1 to August 21, 2023

Downloading of call letters for PET - September 2023

Conduct of PET - September 2023

IBPS PO prelims admit card download - September 2023

IBPS PO exam (preliminary) - September or October 2023

IBPS PO result 2023 - October 2023

IBPS PO Vacancy: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must possess a valid bachelor's marksheet or degree certificate in any discipline from a recognised university.

Age Limit: A candidate must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1993, and not later than August 1, 2003.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: How to Apply