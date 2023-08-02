UPSSSC PET 2023 Notification OUT, registration begins at upsssc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSSSC PET 2023 exam notification released

UPSSSC PET 2023 Registration: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the notification for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 on August 1. With the released of UPSSSC PET 2023 notification, the commission has also started the registrations for the same. Candidates willing to appear for the Uttar Pradesh PET examination can fill in the online application form through the official website-- upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC PET registrations has been commenced on August 1 and will conclude on August 30, 2023. Applicants will be able to submit the application fee and can edit their applications until September 6, 2023. The schedule for written examination will be released by the Commission soon. The scores of PET examination will be valid for one year from the date of results.

UPSSSC PET 2023 Dates

Notification release date - August 1, 2023

Online registration, fee submission start date - August 1, 2023

Online registration, fee submission closing date - August 30, 2023

Last date for fee adjustment and correction in application - September 6, 2023

UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed High School/ Intermediate or equivalent examination.

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

Application Fee

Candidates from Unreserved (UR) and Other backward classes (OBC) categories will have to pay Rs 185.

Scheduled Caste (ST), Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates will have to pay Rs 95.

Persons With Disability (PwD) candidates will have to pay Rs 25.

UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-- upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Click here to Apply Advt. no.- 07-Exam/2023, Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)]-2023.”

Step 3: Now click on the “Candidate Registration" link and complete the basic registration

Step 4: Next, re-login with the credentials and key in all the required details

Step 5: Upload documents, pay the examination fee and click on submit button

Step 6: Download the UPSSSC PET application form and take a print for further reference.