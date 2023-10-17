SOL, DU Recruitment 2023 for 77 Non-Teaching Posts, apply online at sol.du.ac.in

SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: School of Open Learning, Delhi University has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of non-teaching staff. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website of SOL, DU, sol.du.ac.in.
A total of 77 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can submit applications by November 4. Check eligibility, how to apply, and other details below.
SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Deputy Registrar: 1 post
- Academic Coordinator: 1 post
- Assistant Registrar: 3 posts
- Junior Programmer: 2 posts
- Junior Engineer: 1 post
- Senior Assistant: 8 posts
- Technical Assistant: 5 posts
- Stenographer: 3 posts
- Assistant: 14 posts
- Junior Assistant: 37 posts
- Driver: 1 post
- Lab Attendant: 1 post
SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Deputy Registrar: Master’s degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent, At least 09 years of experience as Assistant Professor in a college of a University with experience in educational administration.
- Academic Coordinator: Postgraduate degree in any subject from a reputed University with at least 60% marks, Minimum one year post-qualification experience in Govt./Govt. Undertaking/Private/ Corporate Institutions in handling digital learning Process.
- Assistant Registrar: Good academic record with Master’s degree with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent grade of B on the UGC seven-point scale.
- Junior Programmer: B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/ Computer Technology/ Information Technology/Electronics/ Electrical/ Electronics & Communications or M.Sc. (Computer Science) or MCA, with 3 years of experience.
- Junior Engineer: Degree/Diploma in Electrical Engineering of a recognized University.
- Senior Assistant: Graduate or Post-Graduate from a recognized University in any discipline.
- Technical Assistant: Graduate or Post Graduate in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/ Computer Technology/Information.
- Technology/ ComputerApplications/Electronics/ Electrical/ Electronics & Communications.
- Stenographer: Passed Sr. Secondary School (10+2) Examination or equivalent exam.
- Assistant: Graduate from a recognized University in any discipline.
- Junior Assistant: Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) or equivalent qualification.
- Driver: Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) or its equivalent.
- Lab Attendant: Should have passed Matriculation (10th) or an equivalent exam.
SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
- General/Unreserved Category: Rs. 1000/-
- OBC(NCL)/ EWS and Women Category: Rs. 800/-
- SC/ST and PwBD Category: Rs. 600/-
Official Notification
Online Application link