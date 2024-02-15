SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 to be out anytime, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 soon

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to release the Clerk Prelims 2024 exam results. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 will be able to check their scorecards from the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. SBI Junior Associate Prelims 2024 Exam took place on January 5, 6, 11, and 12 across the country. Once the results are result, the candidates will be able to download their results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024?

Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 and save it for future reference

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: Details on scorecard

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Exam Name

Candidate's Name

Category

Obtained Marks

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: Marking Scheme

According to the official notification, there will be negative marking for the incorrect answers. Each wrong answer resulted in a deduction of one-fourth of the marks assigned to the respective question.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: What's next?

Candidates who will be shortlisted for the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam. According to the schedule, the SBI Clerk Mains 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on February 25 and March 4 across the country. The admit cards for the same will be issued in due course of time.

This drive is being conducted to recruit 8,283 vacancies for the post of Junior Associate Posts in the organization. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the prelims, mains, and interviews.