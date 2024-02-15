SBI Clerk Mains 2024 Date OUT, check admit card release date, exam pattern and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SBI Clerk Mains 2024 Date announced

SBI Clerk Mains 2024 Exam: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the Clerk Mains 2024 exam date. As per the official update, the exam will be conducted on February 25 and March 4 at various exam centers. Candidates who will clear the Clerk Prelims exam 2024 will be able to participate in the next round of the recruitment process.

The official notice reads, 'Main Exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25 and March 4. Results of the preliminary exam and call letter for the main exam will be released shortly. The admit cards for the mains exam are tentatively released from February 15 onwards. '

When will the SBI Clerk 2024 Prelims Exam be conducted?

SBI Junior Associate Prelims 2024 Exam Results are expected to be announced anytime. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

The bank conducted the prelims exam on January 5, 6, 11, and 12 across the country. Once the results are result, the candidates will be able to download their results using their credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. Once released, the direct link will be shared with the candidates on the official website.

SBI Clerk Mains 2024 Exam Pattern

The SBI Clerk Mains 2024 Exam will be two hours and 40 minutes for a total of 200 marks. The question paper will contain 190 questions including 50 questions on general or financial awareness, 40 on general English, 50 on quantitative aptitude, and 50 on reasoning ability and computer aptitude.

This drive is being conducted to recruit 8,283 vacancies for the post of Junior Associate Posts in the organization. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the prelims, mains, and interviews.