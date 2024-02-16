SBI clerk prelims result 2024 announced at sbi.co.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SBI clerk prelims result 2024 announced

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024. All those who appeared in the Junior Associate preliminary exam can download their results from the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

The Clerk's preliminary examination was conducted on January 5, 6, 11, and 12, 2024 at various exam centers across the country. The scorecards of the preliminary exam have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download the SBI clerk prelims result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download SBI clerk prelims result 2024?

Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SBI clerk prelims result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login window

Now, Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha

The result will appear on the screen

Check result and save it for future reference

SBI clerk prelims result 2024 direct download link

What's next?

All those who have qualified in the preliminary exam are eligible for the mains exam scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to March 4. The admit cards and other details will be communicated on the official website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.

What is SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern?

The SBI clerk mains exam is divided into four sections: General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability with Computer Aptitude. The duration of the exam is two hours and 40 minutes, and it carries a maximum of 200 marks. Negative marking is applicable for incorrect answers in the objective test, with a deduction of 1/4th of the marks assigned to the question.

The purpose of this examination is to fill 8,283 vacancies for Junior Associate Posts in the organization. Candidates are urged to stay informed by regularly checking the official website for further updates.