RRC ER Recruitment 2023: Apply for 3,115 Act Apprentices posts at rrcrecruit.co.in

ER Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has started registrations for Eastern Railway Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Aspiring candidates can register online for RRC Eastern Railway Apprentices 2023-24 through the official website-- rrcrecruit.co.in. The application process has been commenced on September 27 and will conclude on October 26, 2023.

RRC is conducting the ER Apprentices Recruitment 2023 to fill a total of 3,115 posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list to be prepared by the board taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both class 10th (with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

ER Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Name of Post: Act Apprentices

No. of Post: 3,115 posts

Howrah Division: 659 posts

Liluah Workshop: 612 posts

Sealdah Division: 440 posts

Kanchrapara Workshop: 187 posts

Malda Division: 138 posts

Asansol Division: 412 posts

Jamalpur Workshop: 667 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 percent marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and should also possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit: Candidate should be between 15 to 24 years.

Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as processing fee. No fee, however, is to be paid by the SC, ST, EWS, Divyang (PwBD) and women candidates.

Documents Required

Scanned photograph

Scanned signature

Class 10th marksheet

ITI Certificate from NCVT/SCVT

Category Certificate

PwBD Certificate