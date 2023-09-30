RRC ER Recruitment 2023: Apply for 3,115 Act Apprentices posts at rrcrecruit.co.in

ER Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has started registrations for Eastern Railway Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Aspiring candidates can register online for RRC Eastern Railway Apprentices 2023-24 through the official website-- rrcrecruit.co.in. The application process has been commenced on September 27 and will conclude on October 26, 2023.
RRC is conducting the ER Apprentices Recruitment 2023 to fill a total of 3,115 posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list to be prepared by the board taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both class 10th (with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.
ER Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Name of Post: Act Apprentices
No. of Post: 3,115 posts
- Howrah Division: 659 posts
- Liluah Workshop: 612 posts
- Sealdah Division: 440 posts
- Kanchrapara Workshop: 187 posts
- Malda Division: 138 posts
- Asansol Division: 412 posts
- Jamalpur Workshop: 667 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 percent marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and should also possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.
Age Limit: Candidate should be between 15 to 24 years.
Application fee
Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as processing fee. No fee, however, is to be paid by the SC, ST, EWS, Divyang (PwBD) and women candidates.
Documents Required
- Scanned photograph
- Scanned signature
- Class 10th marksheet
- ITI Certificate from NCVT/SCVT
- Category Certificate
- PwBD Certificate
ER Apprentices Recruitment 2023 Notification