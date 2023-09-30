Saturday, September 30, 2023
     
  4. NCL Notification 2023 for 1,140 Apprentice Trainee posts, eligibility criteria, selection process and more

NCL Notification 2023 for 1,140 Apprentice Trainee posts, eligibility criteria, selection process and more

Eligible candidates can apply for NCL Apprentice trainee recruitment on the official website of NCL at nclcil.in. Important dates, eligibility criteria, selection process and more details are provided here.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2023 20:14 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV NCL Notification 2023 released

Northern Coalfields Recruitment: Northern Coalfields Limited, NCL has released a notification for recruitment to Apprentice trainee posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NCL Apprentice trainee recruitment through the official website of NCL at nclcil.in. According to the official schedule, the application process will commence on October 5 and will conclude October 15, 2023.

NCL Apprentice Vacancy 2023 Dates

  • Notification release date: September 27, 2023
  • Registration starts: October 5, 2023
  • Registration closes: October 15, 2023

NCL Apprentice Trainee Vacancy 2023

Name of the post: Apprentice Trainees

Number of posts: 1,140

Trade-wise Vacancy

  • Electronic Mechanic: 13 Posts
  • Electrician: 370 posts
  • Fitter: 543 Posts
  • Welder: 155 posts
  • Motor Mechanic: 47 Posts
  • Auto Electrician: 12 Posts

NCL Apprentice Trainee Vacancy 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed their ITI course (NCVT/SCVT Trade Certificate) from any institute functioning within the state of Uttar Pradesh/Madhya Pradesh. 

Age Criteria
Age limit should be between 18 to 26 years as on 31 August 2023.

NCL Apprentice Trainee Vacancy 2023: Selection Process

Candidates applying for NCL Apprentices trainee posts will be selected on the basis of merit derived on the basis of marks whereas the scores of the applying candidates will be calculated by averaging of percentage marks obtained in qualifying examination (ITI Trade test) and Matriculation by each respective applying individual candidate in respect of their post applied.

