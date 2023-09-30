NCL Notification 2023 for 1,140 Apprentice Trainee posts, eligibility criteria, selection process and more

Northern Coalfields Recruitment: Northern Coalfields Limited, NCL has released a notification for recruitment to Apprentice trainee posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NCL Apprentice trainee recruitment through the official website of NCL at nclcil.in. According to the official schedule, the application process will commence on October 5 and will conclude October 15, 2023.
NCL Apprentice Vacancy 2023 Dates
- Notification release date: September 27, 2023
- Registration starts: October 5, 2023
- Registration closes: October 15, 2023
NCL Apprentice Trainee Vacancy 2023
Name of the post: Apprentice Trainees
Number of posts: 1,140
Trade-wise Vacancy
- Electronic Mechanic: 13 Posts
- Electrician: 370 posts
- Fitter: 543 Posts
- Welder: 155 posts
- Motor Mechanic: 47 Posts
- Auto Electrician: 12 Posts
NCL Apprentice Trainee Vacancy 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed their ITI course (NCVT/SCVT Trade Certificate) from any institute functioning within the state of Uttar Pradesh/Madhya Pradesh.
Age Criteria
Age limit should be between 18 to 26 years as on 31 August 2023.
NCL Apprentice Trainee Vacancy 2023: Selection Process
Candidates applying for NCL Apprentices trainee posts will be selected on the basis of merit derived on the basis of marks whereas the scores of the applying candidates will be calculated by averaging of percentage marks obtained in qualifying examination (ITI Trade test) and Matriculation by each respective applying individual candidate in respect of their post applied.