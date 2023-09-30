Bihar Police Sub-Inspectors Recruitment 2023 Notification released, registration begins on October 5

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Police Sub-Inspectors Notification 2023 released

Bihar Police Sub-Inspectors Notification 2023: Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has issued the notification for recruitment to the post of Police Sub-Inspector. The Commission has released the recruitment notification to fill a total of 1,275 posts of SI in the Home (Police) Department of the Bihar Government. The application form will be hosted on the official website-- bpssc.bih.nic.in from October 5, onwards.

Eligible and interested candidates can fill in the application form online till November 5, 2023. Aspirants will be shortlisted on the basis of the preliminary exam, main written exam and physical test.

Bihar Police Sub-Inspectors Notification 2023: Dates

Notification release date - September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023 Registration starts - October 5, 2023

October 5, 2023 Registration closes - November 5, 2023

Bihar Police Sub-Inspectors Vacancy 2023 Details

Unreserved (UR) - 441 posts

Scheduled Caste (SC) - 275 posts

Scheduled Tribes (ST) - 16 posts

Extremely Backward Class (EBC) - 238 posts

Backward Class (BC) - 107 posts

Backward Class (Female) - 82 posts

Economic Weaker Section (EWS) - 111 posts

Transgender - 5 posts

BPSSC Sub-Inspectors Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the Bihar Police Sub-Inspectors post must have graduation degree in any subject from a recognised university or institute.

Age Range

To apply for these posts, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 37 years. Please note that age will be calculated from 01-08-2023.

BPSSC Sub-Inspectors Notification 2023: Application Fees

Those candidates who are natives of Bihar, belonging to Extremely Backward Class, Backward Class, Economically Weaker Section, male candidates of unreserved category and from outside the state, irrespective of any category of male/female/third gender, will have to pay Rs 700. Whereas male/female candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe category, natives of Bihar state, female candidates of all class/category natives of the state and candidates belonging to third gender category will have to deposit Rs 400.