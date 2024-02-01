RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Railway to recruit 9,000 vacancies, notice here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 online applications soon

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of online applications for technician posts against advertisement number CEN No.02/2024. The official notice has a tentative schedule for recruitment to the post of Technician, which can be checked on the official regional website of RRBs. According to the notice, a total of 9,000 vacancies for the post of Technician will be recruited. The detailed notice containing the details about the vacancies will be published in the Employment News paper in February 2024. However, the exact date of releasing the notification has yet not been shared by the Railway Department.

When will the online application process be started?

The Railway Department will commence the online application process in March and end in April 2024. The computer-based test will be conducted tentatively between October and December 2024. Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification, scheduled for February 25. Once the official detailed notification is released, interested candidates will be able to submit their applications through the respective official website of RRB for approximately 9,000 vacancies.

Who is eligible?

Candidates must have passed SSLC or ITI from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT to apply for this recruitment. Along with this, the minimum age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 33 years.

As per the notice, the detailed notification for this recruitment will be released in February 2024 and the online application process will be started in March/April month. After the commencement of the online application process, candidates can visit the official website of Indian Railways, indianrailways.gov.in and fill out their application forms in due course of time.