Apply Now! West Central Railway Recruitment 2023: 3,015 Apprentice Posts open for 10th pass candidates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE West Central Railway recruitment 2023

West Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Indian Railways, West Central Division has released a notification for recruitment to the various apprentices in different trades. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. A total of 3,015 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process at various divisions. Candidates can check vacancy break-up, eligibility criteria, and other essential details about the recruitment process below.

West Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

JBP Division - 1,164 Posts

BPL Division - 603 Posts

Kota Division - 853 Posts

CRWS BPL - 170 Posts

WRS Kota - 196 Posts

HQ/JBP - 29 Posts

West Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have qualified class 10th exam or its equivalent qualification with 50% marks in aggregate are eligible to apply. Additionally, candidates must hold the National Trade Certificate in the specified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit - The age of the candidates should be between 15 to 24 years (Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 03 years in case of OBC candidates.)

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on a merit list which will be prepared for all eligible candidates applying against notification. The merit will be prepared based on the secured marks in the class 10th exam or its equivalent along with ITI/Trademarks.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

Click on 'recruitment' under Railway Recruitment Cell in engagement of Act Apprentices for 2023-24

Candidates are required to click on the link provided for filling ONLINE applications

Fill out the application form providing details such as name, father's name, date of birth etc

Upload relevant documents, make an application fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

For all candidates - Rs. 136/- (Rs.100/- as Application Fee and Rs. 36 as Processing Fee).

SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Women - Rs.36/- (As Processing Fee only)

ALSO READ | RRC Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply online for over 3000 vacancies at rrcnr.org