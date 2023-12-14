IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 for 1,820 posts, registration begins on December 16

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will start the registration process for recruitment to the various posts of apprentice in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode at the official website, iocl.com. A total of 1,820 vacancies will be recruited for this recruitment drive for Technician, Graduate and trade Apprentices (Technical and Non– Technical) at its Locations in States and Union Territories (UTs) of India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Sikkim, UT of Andaman & Nicobar Island, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur & Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, UT of Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, UT of J&K, UT of Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand).

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have passed class 10th with a regular full-time two-year ITI/Diploma course in a relevant subject recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years (Relaxation of 5 years for SC/STi.e.up to a max of 29 yrs., 3 years for OBC-NCLi.e.up to a max of 27 yrs., for the posts reserved for them)

Selection Criteria

The Selection shall be based on marks obtained by the candidate in the Online Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, iocl.com latest by 5th January 2024 at 5 PM. Only Online mode of Applications will be accepted.

Documents to be uploaded