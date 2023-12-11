RRC Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply online for over 3000 vacancies at rrcnr.org

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRC Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 online application commences

Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway has announced the recruitment of apprentices through an official notification. Candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply online from December 11 onwards. The application form is available on the official website of RRC Northern Railway, rrcnr.org. The last date for submitting the application form is January 11. If candidates wish to apply, they are required to visit the website before the deadline and submit their application online.

This recruitment drive is looking to fill 3,093 apprentice positions. The selection of the candidate will be based on the merit list which will be out on February 12, 2024. Candidates are advised to read all instructions in the notification carefully and ensure that they are eligible to apply before filling out the application form online.

RRC Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying to the above posts must have passed the class 10th exam or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent from a recognized board and must have passed ITI in the relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by the government of India.

Age Limit

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January, 11. There will be age relaxation in the upper age limit by 5 years in the case of SC/ST candidates, and 3 years in the case of OBC candidates.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on screening and scrutiny of the application. There will be no written test for viva.

How to apply?