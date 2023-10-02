NESTS EMRS admit card 2023 to be out soon for 10,391 vacancies, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NESTS EMRS admit card 2023 soon

NESTS EMRS admit card 2023: National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) will soon release the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Staff Selection admit card 2023. Candidates will be able to download the NESTS EMRS call letters through the official website, emrs.tribal.gov.in.

NESTS EMRS exam is scheduled to be held on October 7, 8, 14, and 15 at various exam centres. The admit card for the same is expected to be released anytime. The candidates will be able to download the NESTS EMRS admit card 2023 by following the easy steps given below.

NESTS EMRS admit card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website, emrs.tribal.gov.in

Click on the notification that reads, 'NESTS EMRS admit card 2023'

Login with your registration number, application ID, password, or date of birth

Locate and click on the option to download NESTS EMRS admit card 2023

Check all details mentioned on the admit card

NESTS EMRS admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download NESTS EMRS admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

Candidates appearing in the exam are required to take a printout of the admit card for future reference. If they fail to produce the admit card, such candidates won't be allowed to appear in the exam. Candidates may seek assistance by contacting the helpline number at 011-22240112 or by email at emrs.recruitment23@gmail.com, in case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card.

This drive is being conducted to recruit 6,329 vacancies for the post of TGT and Hostel Warden and 4,062 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching staff.